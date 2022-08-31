'I Love Gallagher From Chelsea' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Reds To Sign Midfielder

After Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced last Friday that the club were in the market for a midfielder, speculation has been rife linking the Merseyside club to a whole host of players.

It had been expected that Klopp and Liverpool would wait until next summer before starting their midfield rebuild but an injury crisis appears to have made them re-think.

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique spoke to BoyleSports recently about the transfer situation and whilst he thinks the Anfield hierarchy will be targetting Jude Bellingham next summer, he would like to see them make a move for 22-year-old Conor Gallagher now.

"Liverpool definitely need a midfielder. (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago (Alcantara), and Naby Keita are great but they are always injured and you need strength in depth. At the moment, they’re really lacking a midfielder and losing Sadio Mane has been a massive loss.

"I love Nunes, who just signed for Wolves and it’s a mistake that Liverpool didn’t go for him. They’re talking about (Moises) Caicedo from Brighton, but I like Gallagher from Chelsea. He could be going back to Crystal Palace but I like him a lot, he will be a good player.

"Next year Liverpool will go for someone like Bellingham but right now there’s not a lot of options. For me, I love Gallagher from Chelsea."

LFCTR Verdict

It would be strange to see Chelsea sell to a rival so this seems an unlikely deal even though Liverpool do need a goalscoring midfielder.

A move back to Crystal Palace either permanently or on loan as Enrique alludes to seems the most realistic solution at this stage of the transfer window.

