Skip to main content

'I Love Gallagher From Chelsea' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Reds To Sign Midfielder

Jose Enrique believes there are still plenty of options available to Liverpool this summer in their quest for a midfielder.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced last Friday that the club were in the market for a midfielder, speculation has been rife linking the Merseyside club to a whole host of players.

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool

It had been expected that Klopp and Liverpool would wait until next summer before starting their midfield rebuild but an injury crisis appears to have made them re-think.

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique spoke to BoyleSports recently about the transfer situation and whilst he thinks the Anfield hierarchy will be targetting Jude Bellingham next summer, he would like to see them make a move for 22-year-old Conor Gallagher now.

Conor Gallagher

"Liverpool definitely need a midfielder. (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago (Alcantara), and Naby Keita are great but they are always injured and you need strength in depth. At the moment, they’re really lacking a midfielder and losing Sadio Mane has been a massive loss.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I love Nunes, who just signed for Wolves and it’s a mistake that Liverpool didn’t go for him. They’re talking about (Moises) Caicedo from Brighton, but I like Gallagher from Chelsea. He could be going back to Crystal Palace but I like him a lot, he will be a good player.

"Next year Liverpool will go for someone like Bellingham but right now there’s not a lot of options. For me, I love Gallagher from Chelsea."

LFCTR Verdict

It would be strange to see Chelsea sell to a rival so this seems an unlikely deal even though Liverpool do need a goalscoring midfielder.

A move back to Crystal Palace either permanently or on loan as Enrique alludes to seems the most realistic solution at this stage of the transfer window.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolChelsea

LeBron James
News

Official: Liverpool Minority Owners Buy Italian Serie A Giants For €1.2 Billion

By Justin Foster
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'I Understand the Frustration' - Didi Hamann on FSG’s Spending at Liverpool

By Charlie Webb
Liverpool Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United: Key Matchups

By Damon Carr
Liverpool, West Ham, Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United Predicted Lineup | Could Matip Or Jones Return?

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

'We're Delighted To Have Him' - Brighton CEO On Moises Caicedo Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United: Match Prediction

By Damon Carr
Harvey Elliott
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: ‘Fantastic’ - Glen Johnson on Harvey Elliott at Liverpool

By Charlie Webb
Roberto Firmino Kevin De Bruyne
Quotes

'Like A Kevin De Bruyne' - High Praise From Pundit For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

By Neil Andrew