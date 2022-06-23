Skip to main content
'I Respect Completely His Decision' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Sadio Mane’s Transfer To Bayern Munich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the transfer of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old has signed a three year contract with the Bundesliga giants after a fee was agreed by the two clubs that could rise to £35million.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained that he respects the decision the Senegalese has made to leave Anfield after a brilliant six years.

“I respect completely his decision and I’m sure our supporters do also. If you love LFC, you have to love Sadio – non-negotiable. It is possible to do this while accepting our loss is Bayern’s gain.

“We wish him nothing but success in every match he plays in, unless, of course, it’s against us. His star will continue to rise, I have no doubts.”

Sadio Mane Bayern

Klopp also recalled being unable to describe Mane in just three words last season but made up for it by using a series of superlatives this time.

“I remember last season I was asked, in an interview or Q&A from memory, to describe Sadio in three words. I said at the time it’s not possible to do this.

“If I was to try I’d need to be allowed multiple attempts – because there are so many ways you can describe him using three words.

“World-class player!

“True club legend!

“Ideal role model!

“The perfect teammate!

“Compassionate, caring person!

“But the three words that feel the most appropriate today are also the hardest to say, ‘Will miss you!’

Everyone associated with Liverpool will miss Mane and he will be a huge loss but focus now switches to how they cope without the superstar.

