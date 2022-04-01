Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I Think Dortmund Would Accept An Offer' - Former Player On Price Tag Of  Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

Former England international Paul Robinson has been speaking in a recent interview about the future of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 18 year old looks destined for the very top of the game with a whole host of European giants including Liverpool interested in his signature.

Jude Bellingham

Robinson told Football Insider he thinks Bellingham would be a perfect signing for Liverpool but believes that the reported asking price of £100million is too high.

“Bellingham is a top player and he would fit in the way Jurgen Klopp plays really. It could be the perfect signing.

“Look, £100million is a big ask. We have seen the weight that has put on Jack Grealish.

“Do I think Bellingham is worth that? I don’t think he should demand that type of figure in all honesty."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The retired goalkeeper did suggest however he thinks the Bundesliga club may be willing to accept something lower.

“I think Dortmund would accept an offer in the high tens of millions. I’m not sure he’d actually go for £100million. If that is the case I don’t think it will put Liverpool off.”

If Robinson is right, it would not be a major surprise to see Liverpool go for the talented youngster as we have seen in the past they are happy to pay a big fee for the right player.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Agree First Signing Of Summer Transfer Window

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino
Opinions

Agent Of Liverpool Superstar Finally Breaks Silence On Contract Extension As Uncertainty Surrounds His Future

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Thiago Mattias Klich
Quotes

'I Never Had A Month So Exciting' - Thiago Alcantara On A Pivotal April For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
FIFA World Cup Draw
Articles

FIFA 2022 World Cup Simulated Draw - England To Face Germany & USA To Battle Favourites Brazil

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
World Cup
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw - When Is It?, How To Watch, Qualified Teams, Format, Seeded Teams, Pot Details

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Liverpool in Thailand
News

Confirmed: Liverpool Pencil In July Friendly With Manchester United As Part Of Far East Tour

By Zubin Daver15 hours ago
Imago/ PA Images
Match Coverage

Flashback: Watford 0-5 Liverpool | Big Match Build-Up | Mohamed Salah Sublime As Reds Run Riot

By Julian Prahalathan16 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'The Best Pub In Liverpool' - Jurgen Klopp On Where He Considers His 'Safe Place' In The Main Stand At Anfield

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago