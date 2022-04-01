'I Think Dortmund Would Accept An Offer' - Former Player On Price Tag Of Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

Former England international Paul Robinson has been speaking in a recent interview about the future of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 18 year old looks destined for the very top of the game with a whole host of European giants including Liverpool interested in his signature.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Robinson told Football Insider he thinks Bellingham would be a perfect signing for Liverpool but believes that the reported asking price of £100million is too high.

“Bellingham is a top player and he would fit in the way Jurgen Klopp plays really. It could be the perfect signing.

“Look, £100million is a big ask. We have seen the weight that has put on Jack Grealish.

“Do I think Bellingham is worth that? I don’t think he should demand that type of figure in all honesty."

The retired goalkeeper did suggest however he thinks the Bundesliga club may be willing to accept something lower.

“I think Dortmund would accept an offer in the high tens of millions. I’m not sure he’d actually go for £100million. If that is the case I don’t think it will put Liverpool off.”

If Robinson is right, it would not be a major surprise to see Liverpool go for the talented youngster as we have seen in the past they are happy to pay a big fee for the right player.

