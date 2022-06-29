'I Think He Could Fit' - Former International On Reports Linking Chelsea Striker Timo Werner To Liverpool

After Liverpool were linked with Chelsea striker Timo Werner, former Scotland international Alan Hutton has been speaking about what the German international could offer Jurgen Klopp's team.

IMAGO / PA Images

Werner had been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in 2019 but that never materialised and he ended up joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig in 2020 where he has found it difficult to establish himself as a regular starter.

Hutton was speaking to Football Insider about what the 26-year-old could offer Liverpool but admitted he would be surprised if the move did happen.

“I think Werner can bring something with his pace and his trickery.

“I think he could fit into the system. I think if you look at the way Liverpool have played over the years Klopp has been there, he likes that type of winger coming in from the side of the pitch and I think that’s where he’s better.

“I don’t think Werner’s an out and out number nine to me, I think he misses too many opportunities but he’s a problem out on the wing, he’s a problem for defenders, the way Mane was and obviously with him leaving there’s possibly room.

“I’d be very surprised if Chelsea just let him go. With Lukaku leaving they won’t want to leave themselves short so I can’t see it happening.“

Author Verdict

As Hutton suggests, it is debatable as to whether Thomas Tuchel would allow Werner to leave with Romelu Lukaku on his way to Inter Milan.

Werner likes to play from the left so with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, it is also difficult to see where he would fit into the Liverpool puzzle hence making the move an unlikely one.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |