'I Think He Is Going To Make It In The Premier League' - Pundit Raves About Liverpool Target Calvin Ramsay

Former West Ham player and Scotland international Frank McAvennie has been speaking about Liverpool's pursuit of Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay.

The Reds have been linked with the 18-year-old over recent months as they look for backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With Neco Williams having finished his loan at Fulham and Conor Bradley impressing for Liverpool's under-23s and Northern Ireland, there has been some talk that Ramsay could be loaned straight back to Aberdeen.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie was clear that he would advise against such a proposal based on his own experience.

“People say Liverpool should sign him and loan him back for a year.

“I’m going to be honest, no disrespect to Aberdeen, if you go to Liverpool you will be learning from the best.

“Klopp’s training is the same with the Under 19s and sometimes you get thrown in with the first team, what a situation that is.

“You are walking in the door with Salah, Mane, Van Dijk, total pros. The coaching down south, I always found, is a lot better."

McAvennie thinks that the winner of The Scottish Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year award has what it takes to make it in the Premier League.

“So if he goes to Liverpool, he will be taught properly. He has to come in and think he can overtake whoever is in front of him.

“That’s what he has to think. He will get his chances in the cup games and playing at Anfield, what an experience.

“I think he is going to make it in the Premier League. Not right now, but he is one who is going to make it.”

There have been reports that a deal is imminent and Ramsay could undergo his medical this week but nothing official has been confirmed as of yet. Reds fans may have to wait a bit longer to celebrate another signing of a talented youngster as the club look to build for the future.

