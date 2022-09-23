'I Think He Would Choose Liverpool' - Pundit On Jude Bellingham Transfer Rumours

Rumours continue to persist that Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham could be on the move next summer.

The Bundesliga club were firm in their stance that the 19-year-old would not be sold this year after they had agreed to sell Erling Haaland to Manchester City but reports persist that Liverpool, Real Madrid, and a whole host of other clubs are interested in a deal for next summer.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Gabby Agbonlahor told Football Insider that Liverpool may well be in the driving seat for his signature however with Los Blancos already well stacked with top quality midfielders.

“You have to remember Real Madrid have (Aurelien) Tchouameni, they have (Eduardo) Camavinga, (Toni) Kroos and (Luka) Modric are still there. They’ve got a lot of options, Real Madrid. (Federico) Valverde is another one.

“Bellingham is not going to want to go somewhere where he’s not guaranteed to start and I don’t think he’d start in that Real Madrid midfield.

“He’s probably looking at Liverpool and thinking ‘I’m straight in, I’d play every game’. I think he would choose Liverpool. I don’t think Real Madrid would go in for him, they’ve got enough cover in that position. I don’t think they’d spend the big money on him.

“They might even want him to go to Liverpool and they get him afterwards, after four or five years.”

The danger for Liverpool is that as interest grows, so may his price tag, especially with the World Cup coming up in less than two months time.

Bellingham's future is therefore one that is likely to dominate the headlines over coming weeks and months as teams queue up to sign a generational talent.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |