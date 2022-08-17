'I Think It Would Be A Smart Move' - Pundit Advises Liverpool To Make A Bid For Disgruntled Bayern Munich Ace

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has reportedly implored Liverpool to table a bid for Germany and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane this summer.

The claim comes after trusted football journalist Fabrizio Romano recently hinted that there was interest in the 26-year-old from Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Sane who joined Bayern from Manchester City back in 2020 for a fee of €45 million potentially rising to €60 million has three years left in his current contract and is said to be open to a new challenge.

Despite Liverpool already having a strong attack in Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and now Darwin Nunez. Campbell believes the Reds should still make a move for the former City man.

"I think there is room for Leroy Sane at Liverpool," said Campbell speaking to Football Insider.

“We all know that is all about the squad these days. There is going to be injuries, loss of form and back-to-back league and Champions League games.

"You need to be able to flip your squad so everybody is fresh. If it was Diaz one game and Sane the next… I’m sure Liverpool fans would be happy with that," added Campbell.

"Many teams would love that strength in depth, let’s be honest. I think it would be a smart move to go for Sane.

“When you look at the way City are, their bench is phenomenal. It is incredible the strength in depth they have.

"You need to match that to compete with them. It is frightening. With five subs it can make a huge difference.”

