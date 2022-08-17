Skip to main content

'I Think It Would Be A Smart Move' - Pundit Advises Liverpool To Make A Bid For Disgruntled Bayern Munich Ace

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has reportedly implored Liverpool to table a bid for Germany and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane this summer. 

The claim comes after trusted football journalist Fabrizio Romano recently hinted that there was interest in the 26-year-old from Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United. 

Sane who joined Bayern from Manchester City back in 2020 for a fee of €45 million potentially rising to €60 million has three years left in his current contract and is said to be open to a new challenge. 

Despite Liverpool already having a strong attack in Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and now Darwin Nunez. Campbell believes the Reds should still make a move for the former City man. 

 "I think there is room for Leroy Sane at Liverpool," said Campbell speaking to Football Insider

“We all know that is all about the squad these days. There is going to be injuries, loss of form and back-to-back league and Champions League games. 

"You need to be able to flip your squad so everybody is fresh. If it was Diaz one game and Sane the next… I’m sure Liverpool fans would be happy with that," added Campbell.  

"Many teams would love that strength in depth, let’s be honest. I think it would be a smart move to go for Sane.

“When you look at the way City are, their bench is phenomenal. It is incredible the strength in depth they have. 

"You need to match that to compete with them. It is frightening. With five subs it can make a huge difference.” 

Darwin Nunez Joachim Andersen
Quotes

'It Wasn't Even A Headbutt' - Former Liverpool Player Offers Darwin Nunez Defence

By Neil Andrew15 minutes ago
Liverpool Thiago
Quotes

'It’s Blank' - Steve Nicol on Liverpool Midfield

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Liverpool Thiago
Quotes

'It's Their Achilles Heel' - Ex Liverpool Player On Midfield Concerns

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Liverpool fans
Quotes

'UEFA Have Got To Take Responsibility' - Pundit On The Chaos Of this Years Champions League Final

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Liverpool Harvey Elliott Luis Diaz James Milner
Match Coverage

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace | Man Of The Match

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Harvey Elliot
Match Coverage

'It Was a Sucker-Punch, to Be Honest' - Harvey Elliot on Crystal Palace Draw

By Matty Orme11 hours ago
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

'Witch In The Building' - Jurgen Klopp Update On Liverpool Injury Woes

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

'I’m Sure He’ll Learn From It' - James Milner on Darwin Nunez Red Card

By Matty Orme11 hours ago