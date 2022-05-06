'I Think It's Impossible Now' | No Chance Of Mohamed Salah Joining Barcelona This Summer, As Per Gianluca Di Marzio

Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio talked down the prospect of Mohamed Salah joining Spanish side Barcelona this summer and added that he fully expects the Egyptian to sign a new deal at Liverpool.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to German news outlet Wettfreunde, Di Marzio premised his assertions on Barcelona's current financial predicament. "Obviously he (Salah) should be a fantastic and amazing fit for Barcelona but I don't think Barcelona has now, the economical possibility to do a deal like that", he said.

"Salah, like (Erling) Håland, like (Kylian) Mbappe, they're economical efforts that Barcelona cannot do now because of a lot of problems they had in the past.

"He (Salah) should be perfect for Barca because after (Lionel) Messi, (Luis) Suarez and Neymar went away, they don't have a player with the quality, the skills to represent, you know, the image of Barcelona all over the world. "I think it's impossible now," he continued.

Despite Salah's contract talks having seemingly stalled over recent months, Di Marzio is confident that the winger will put pen to paper to extend his stay on Merseyside.

He will "renew the contract at Liverpool. He's perfect for Jurgen Klopp, the rhythm of playing in the Premier League", he said.

