Skip to main content
'I Think It's Impossible Now' | No Chance Of Mohamed Salah Joining Barcelona This Summer, As Per Gianluca Di Marzio

'I Think It's Impossible Now' | No Chance Of Mohamed Salah Joining Barcelona This Summer, As Per Gianluca Di Marzio

IMAGO / PA Images

Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio talked down the prospect of Mohamed Salah joining Spanish side Barcelona this summer and added that he fully expects the Egyptian to sign a new deal at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah Villarreal

Speaking to German news outlet Wettfreunde, Di Marzio premised his assertions on Barcelona's current financial predicament. "Obviously he (Salah) should be a fantastic and amazing fit for Barcelona but I don't think Barcelona has now, the economical possibility to do a deal like that", he said.

"Salah, like (Erling) Håland, like (Kylian) Mbappe, they're economical efforts that Barcelona cannot do now because of a lot of problems they had in the past.

"He (Salah) should be perfect for Barca because after (Lionel) Messi, (Luis) Suarez and Neymar went away, they don't have a player with the quality, the skills to represent, you know, the image of Barcelona all over the world. "I think it's impossible now," he continued.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite Salah's contract talks having seemingly stalled over recent months, Di Marzio is confident that the winger will put pen to paper to extend his stay on Merseyside.

He will "renew the contract at Liverpool. He's perfect for Jurgen Klopp, the rhythm of playing in the Premier League", he said.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Aurelien Tchouameni
Match Coverage

Watch: ‘Future’ Liverpool Star Aurélien Tchouameni Scores A Belter For AS Monaco Against Lille

By Damon Carr1 minute ago
Sadio Mane
News

Report: Sadio Mane To Be Offered New Liverpool Contract | Current Deal Expires June 2023

By Matt Thielen22 minutes ago
imago1011556085h
Articles

Report: Liverpool 'Interested' In Valencia Forward Carlos Soler | Release Clause Set

By Dan Clubbe32 minutes ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Sky Sports Pundit Says Liverpool Star 'Will Leave' The Club Permanently This Summer

By Matt Thielen38 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Pep Guardiola Admits Jurgen Klopp Is A Better Manager After Manchester City's Champions League Bottling

By Damon Carr59 minutes ago
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
imago1008967857h
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Key Battles

By Dan Clubbe1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Liverpool To Make Sadio Mane New Contract Offer This Summer As Mohamed Salah Saga Drags On

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago