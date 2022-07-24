Skip to main content

'I think Liverpool will consider cashing in' - Pete O'Rourke on Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has found himself out of favour in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, with rumours of his departure circulating daily, credible journalist Pete O'Rourke has said that he feels the club may cash in on the Englishman.

Chamberlain arrived on Merseyside five years ago in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £34.2million from Premier League side Arsenal. 

Upon arrival on Merseyside, the English midfielder was a regular name on the teamsheet for Klopp's side featuring 32 times in the Premier League alone, gaining seven goals and three assists in the process.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Disaster struck Chamberlains' season when in the 18th minute of the Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg against AS Roma when Chamberlain suffered a Cruciate Ligament Rupture, ruling him out of professional football for 316 days.

Since then Chamberlain has missed a further 177 days of football and 31 games in the process and has only featured a total of 91 times for Liverpool since his major injury against Roma over four years ago.

Speaking to GiveMeSport O'Rourke said, “If the right offer was made for him, I think Liverpool will consider cashing in on Oxlade-Chamberlain, but it does seem like his injury problems might prevent clubs from making moves for him.”

It remains to be seen whether a move for the central midfielder will materialize, however, should Chamberlain depart many Liverpool fans will look at the five-year spell more as what could have been if it wasn't hampered by injuries throughout.

