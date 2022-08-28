'I Think They'll Listen To It' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Will Consider Offers For Naby Keita

A former Scotland international believes Liverpool may be prepared to listen to offers for midfielder Naby Keita before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

The Guinea international is yet to feature this season after illness and injury, and there have been reports suggesting that he is unhappy with his role at the club.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract and with talks having reportedly stalled on extending that deal, Alan Hutton told Football Insider he can see Liverpool listening to offers for the midfielder if the price is right.

“I always find it difficult talking about him because he’s in and out. He came with high expectations, I think he has lived up to it a little bit but not totally fulfilled his potential. It’s a difficult one, I think it definitely comes down to how much money we’re talking about.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

“If it’s a low offer then I don’t think so. I think the midfield of Liverpool, as this moment in time, is a place that needs to be strengthened not weakened any further. With injuries they’ve been struggling for legs in there.

“I think Keita has got that about him, he can get about the pitch, so they won’t want to lose him without possibly bringing somebody in. That being said, if it’s a fee that’s worthy of him then I think they’ll listen to it.“

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool are not really in a position to sell any of their midfield players unless two players are coming in and at this late stage of the transfer window that seems unrealistic.

To protect Keita's value however they need to try and get an agreement to extend his contract so that they don't lose him for free in just under 12 months' time.

