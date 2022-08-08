'I Think We Will See Him There' - Journalist Predicts Future Moussa Diaby Transfer To Liverpool

A well-known journalist who covers the Bundesliga has predicted that Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby will become a Liverpool player in the future.

Liverpool have been in the process of transitioning their attacking options over recent months as they start to move away from the trusted and brilliant trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Whilst Salah has committed his future to the club, Senegalese Mane moved on to Bayern Munich earlier this summer and there is doubt over Firmino's future with him in the final year of his contract.

The purchase of Diogo Jota from Wolves in the summer of 2020 was the start of the re-build and Primeira Liga players, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, have since been added, bringing down the average age of Jurgen Klopp's attacking options.

Head of football at SPORTBILD and BILD Sport, Christian Falk, admitted in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT that he is surprised that Leverkusen's Diaby hasn't been of interest to Liverpool but can see him playing for them in the future.

IMAGO / Eibner

“I think he’s perfect for the Premier League. I always wondered why Liverpool didn’t buy him before, he would fit perfectly in this system, and I think we will see him there. But at the moment, it doesn’t look like it will be this summer.”

LFCTR Verdict

The France international's profile is certainly one that could interest Liverpool but with Salah signing a new contract and after the signing of Nunez, the timing of a move may not have been right this summer.

It's possible that interest could be there in the future however as Diaby is still only 23 and therefore with his best years ahead of him.

