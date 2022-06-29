'I was So Happy' - Takumi Minamino Sends Farewell Message To Liverpool Supporters After Monaco Transfer
Takumi Minamino has sent a farewell message to Liverpool fans after his transfer to Ligue 1 club Monaco was confirmed.
The popular 27-year-old ended a two and a half-year stay at Anfield by penning a permanent deal with the French club.
Reports have suggested that the value of the transfer will be about £15.5million including add-ons.
The Japan international struggled to break into the Liverpool first team after joining from RB Salzburg and spent half a season on loan at Southampton.
He returned from the south coast determined to make his mark at Anfield and became a vital player and one of the main reasons for the club's domestic cup double last season.
Read More
It will be a sad moment for coaches, teammates, and supporters to see Minamino move on and he showed his appreciation as he took to Twitter to say goodbye.
"Dearest LFC supports, I was so happy when I joined the LFC family two and a half years ago, but my time has come to an end.
"I had a fantastic time, and I will never forget the massive support I received from you all at Anfield. I wish you all the best.
"Sayonara, goodbye. YNWA. Taki."
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Reach Verbal Agreement With Inter Milan Midfielder Nicolo Barella
- 'The Perfect Midfielder Simply Isn't Available' - Journalist Believes Liverpool Will Not Enter Market After Failed Aurelien Tchouameni Transfer Bid
- Report: Marco Asensio Has Offers From Liverpool & AC Milan, Real Madrid Will Not Offer Renewal
- Report: Liverpool ‘Prohibited’ By Jude Bellingham Price, As Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United And Bayern Munich Join Race
- Report: Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham Keen On Idea Of Joining Liverpool
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Transfer Speculation Linking Porto Midfielder Otavio With Liverpool
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |