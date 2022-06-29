'I was So Happy' - Takumi Minamino Sends Farewell Message To Liverpool Supporters After Monaco Transfer

Takumi Minamino has sent a farewell message to Liverpool fans after his transfer to Ligue 1 club Monaco was confirmed.

The popular 27-year-old ended a two and a half-year stay at Anfield by penning a permanent deal with the French club.

Reports have suggested that the value of the transfer will be about £15.5million including add-ons.

The Japan international struggled to break into the Liverpool first team after joining from RB Salzburg and spent half a season on loan at Southampton.

He returned from the south coast determined to make his mark at Anfield and became a vital player and one of the main reasons for the club's domestic cup double last season.

IMAGO / PA Images

It will be a sad moment for coaches, teammates, and supporters to see Minamino move on and he showed his appreciation as he took to Twitter to say goodbye.

"Dearest LFC supports, I was so happy when I joined the LFC family two and a half years ago, but my time has come to an end.

"I had a fantastic time, and I will never forget the massive support I received from you all at Anfield. I wish you all the best.

"Sayonara, goodbye. YNWA. Taki."

