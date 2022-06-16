'I Was Surprised' - Real Madrid Legend Guti On New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

Former Real Madrid and Spain player Guti has been discussing the transfer of his former striker, Darwin Nunez, to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old was announced as a Reds player on Tuesday after transferring from Benfica in a deal that could be worth a club record £85million.

Speaking to El Chiringuito and as relayed by Estadio Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Guti, who was head coach when Nunez was at Almeria believes he has a bright future ahead of him.

“He was a kid when I had him; he’s certainly matured over the years.

“He’s a pure striker; he’s very good in the box. He’s very quick, very powerful, and he’s good in front of goal. It’s still a bit difficult for him to create a link-up when he’s not in the box, but I think he has a great future."

Guti also admitted his surprise that there was no interest from Spanish clubs when Nunez transferred to Benfica in 2020 but believes the Primeira Liga will have prepared him well for life with Liverpool in the Premier League.

“At the time, I was surprised that no Spanish club, after the good season he had at Almeria, did not look at him, and he went to Benfica.

“I think the Portuguese league has been good for him to make that leap to get a bit more experience and sign for Liverpool.”

