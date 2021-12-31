'I Would Be Amazed' - Journalist On Possible Liverpool Transfers Of Jarrod Bowen & Raphinha

Neil Jones of Goal has been speaking ahead of the January Transfer window about whether he thinks Liverpool could make their move for Jarrod Bowen of West Ham or Raphinha of Leeds.

The Reds have been linked with both players over recent months and maybe looking for reinforcements in January as they lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the AFCON tournament.

On the Journo Insight Show, Jones told Redmen TV that he 'would be amazed' if Liverpool were to sign either player in January especially as Bowen is a young Englishman and would therefore be 'overpriced'.

“Looking at buying players in the Premier League, they are already bordering on overpriced.

"You’re always talking about ‘overpriced’ in the Premier League, especially a young English player, and to do it in January from a team that isn’t in dire straits, West Ham, Bowen is one of their main men.

"I don’t know the ins and outs of their financial situation, but it doesn’t feel like West Ham are in a particularly bad position in terms of money."

Jones went on to say however that a transfer next summer for either player would not be a surprise.

"It would feel like it would be hard to sign someone like him. I wouldn’t be amazed if either of those two (Bowen or Raphinha) joined in the summer but I would be amazed if they joined in January.”

Author Verdict

It is going to be a testing month for Jurgen Klopp and his team as they look to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City and progress in both domestic cups.

It would appear unlikely Liverpool will enter the transfer market with January always proving to be a difficult window.

Salah and Mane have been a major source of goals and the Egyptian has been in sublime form with many now claiming he is the best player on the planet.

It won't be easy to make up for their loss during January and Klopp will be hoping Diogo Jota can continue his fine form with support from Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

