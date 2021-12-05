'I Would Be Astonished' - Journalist On Rumoured January Exit For Liverpool Player

A journalist has been speaking about the latest rumours linking England defender Joe Gomez with a move away from Liverpool.

The 24 year old has struggled for game time since returning from a terrible knee injury picked up during training for England.

Gomez was one of three long term casualties in central defence last season for Jurgen Klopp's team along with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Before picking up a groin injury prior to the last international break, Gomez was seemingly behind Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order although his manager has spoken highly of him.

This has prompted rumours that he could push for a move in January with Aston Villa reported to be interested in the player.

'I Would Be Astonished'

Neil Jones of Goal was speaking on the Redmen TV Journo Insight Show when he said he sees no way that Gomez would be able to leave the club in January.

“I would be astonished if Liverpool were to do that. I don’t see it making any sense for Liverpool at this moment, maybe for Joe to go and play a few games.

"He has had some bad injuries; he’s had a career’s worth of injuries by the time he was 24. Let’s be fair, he was instrumental in Liverpool winning the title.

He played 30 odd games that season. I don’t see a situation mid-season where Liverpool think, ‘We can do without Joe Gomez’, especially not loaning him to a Premier League club.”

