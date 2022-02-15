'I Would Put My Money' - Former Player On Liverpool's Attempts To Sign Fabio Carvalho

Former Leeds United player turned pundit, Noel Whelan, has been speaking about Liverpool's failed move for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho.

The 19-year-old looked set for a switch to Anfield on transfer deadline day but the move fell through after the two clubs failed to get the paperwork completed in time.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Reports suggest that Liverpool, Fulham, and Carvalho are all still keen to complete a pre-agreement before his contract at the West London club expires at the end of June.

Until such time, however, the door remains open for other potential suitors to try and agree a deal with the attacking midfielder and his representatives.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan believes that the England under 18 international would be a good fit at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

“He looks like the perfect fit, the perfect style of player for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool Football Club. I do not believe that they will think: We didn’t get him in January so let’s leave it.

“Liverpool seem to do their business very, very well when it comes to players. They don’t hold back. If they want somebody to go and get them."

Whelan went on to explain that he thinks the player is destined for Merseyside and would be amazed if the deal doesn't happen.

“I think it’s just a matter of time. Obviously they couldn’t dot the i’s and cross the t’s during the January transfer window.

“But I’d be very surprised if this deal doesn’t get sorted out come the summer or a pre-arrangement. Liverpool want him, he seems to want to go.

“I would put my money on Carvalho wearing a red shirt at the start of next season.”

