'I Wouldn't Be Surprised If Firmino Went' - Pundit On Possible Liverpool Striker Move To Aston Villa

Former Chelsea and Ireland player Tony Cascarino has suggested he would not be surprised if Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino was to sign for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard spoke to the media on Friday and admitted he has taken time over the last week during the Covid-19 interrupted break to think about potential signings that could excite Villa fans.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Cascarino was speaking on Talksport when he admitted that he thinks Villa will make a move from someone in the Reds camp and the Brazilian would help get the best out of Ollie Watkins.

'Watkins Needs A Type Of Firmino Player'

“It’s only my gut feeling, I think they’ll go for one big Liverpool player.

“I’ve got a feeling, I wouldn’t be surprised if Firmino went to Villa.

“And I say that because there’s always puzzles to managers and their former clubs. They love going back to people they work with.

“Danny Ings hasn’t worked out at Villa. I’m surprised because I like Danny, I think he’s a terrific player but it doesn’t feel like it’s worked out.

“I think Ollie Watkins needs a type of Firmino player to get the best out of him.

“Gerrard is going to look for that type of player. When he talks about being exciting for the fans, they’re going big."

Front Three

Cascarino went on to say that he thinks the Brazilian now finds himself down the pecking order at Anfield because of the emergence of Diogo Jota.

“People might say Klopp will never let him go. But he’s been a sub way too often. Jota has taken his place at Liverpool.

“He (Gerrard) might know there’s a possibility of getting someone. I don’t necessarily think it will be Firmino, what I’m saying is it’s got to be that type of signing.”

Author Verdict

It's difficult to see this being an option in January with Liverpool about to lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the AFCON tournament.

The 30 year old was in fine form before picking up a hamstring injury during the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Klopp will therefore be relying on his number nine in the second half of the season as his team fight on four fronts.

This one just won't happen.

