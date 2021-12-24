'I'd Expect Neco Williams To Move' - Journalist Predicts Liverpool Defender To Leave

A journalist close to Liverpool has suggested he thinks it's likely defender Neco Williams will look to move on in the next year or so.

The 20 year old played in the Reds' excellent Carabao Cup quarter final victory against Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday.

Despite having more influence on games when he gets opportunities to play this season, the Welsh international is seeing his pathway blocked by the brilliance of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

James Pearce of The Athletic was responding to a feature in the publication called 'Liverpool Transfer Mailbag' where he was asked whether Liverpool would be looking for reinforcements at right-back.

"I’m not expecting Liverpool to sign a right-back next summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to be first choice for many more years. He’s a future Liverpool captain.

"I’d expect Neco Williams to move in search of more regular game time in the next year or so.

"Liverpool would listen to offers on the basis they have high hopes for youngster Conor Bradley, who has kicked on impressively over the past 12 months."

This is going to be a difficult situation to manage for Liverpool going forward.

Both Williams and Bradley are progressing at rapid rates for both club and country. It will be virtually impossible to keep two back up right backs of such quality happy.

Williams has the additional attribute of being able to also player higher up the pitch but he does seem the likely candidate to be sold after Bradley's emergence.

