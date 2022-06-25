'If Anyone Could....It's Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Transfer Links To Chelsea Striker

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Jurgen Klopp could help kick start the career of a Chelsea transfer target.

Despite signing Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay this summer, Liverpool continue to be linked with a whole host of players.

A report emerged earlier this week suggesting that Liverpool were prepared to reignite their interest in Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

Kenny told Football Insider that Klopp could be the perfect manager to help the German international regain his Bundesliga form.

“All the players at Liverpool work so hard for Klopp and they all produce. What Klopp has done at Liverpool is unbelievable and the players he has signed have turned into world-class players.

“If Werner was to come in, why is Klopp not the man to get him back to his best?

“What a club for him to go to, Liverpool, wow. We know he hasn’t been at his best at Chelsea, we know there is more to come.

“If anyone could get Werner back to that form we saw in Germany, it’s Klopp.”

A move to Liverpool now would seem unlikely based on the fact that Werner likes to play from the left and the Reds now have Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez who are all capable of filling and competing for that role.

