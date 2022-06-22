‘If He Has Any Ambition’ - Former Player On The Future Of Joe Gomez As Liverpool Contract Rumours Persist

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has been speaking about the future of Liverpool defender Joe Gomez in a recent interview.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2024 but struggled for game time last season after returning from a serious knee injury.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Reports have suggested however that Gomez could be set to sign a new deal at Anfield but Campbell told Football Insider that he thinks the England international may try to exit the Merseyside club.

“I think he will look to leave if a good offer comes in.

“The fact of the matter is, he is not playing enough football.

“It is one thing being first reserve but it is another when you are third or fourth choice. He is probably the fourth choice centre-half.

“Liverpool have also signed another right-back as well. The writing is on the wall as far as I’m concerned.”

Campbell believes Gomez has no choice but to leave if he wants to have any chance of playing for England in the World Cup.

“If he has any ambition of getting to the World Cup, he needs to leave. He needs to be playing.

“The key is to go to a club where he will play regularly. Hopefully a deal can be done and he can play football. There is nothing better than playing.”

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

After a serious knee injury, Gomez was eased back into action last season. The forthcoming campaign will therefore be pivotal for Gomez as he tries to re-establish himself as Virgil van Dijk’s regular partner.

A move seems unlikely therefore unless a sizeable bid is made by any potential suitors for the talented defender.

