'If Liverpool are still interested in Raphinha and Bowen I don’t think negotiations are going well' - Former Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Situation

Former Tottenham and Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking about Mohamed Salah's contract situation amid continued links with Jarrod Bowen and Raphinha.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Egyptian is out of contract in June 2023, meaning he has just under 18 months left to run. Negotiations have been going on over the past few months without a resolution being reached as of yet.

Contingency Plan For Salah

Speaking to Football Insider, ex England goalkeeper Robinson said that if Liverpool are still interested in Bowen and Raphinha then he is not convinced talks with Salah and his representatives are on track.

“If Liverpool are still interested in Raphinha and Bowen then I don’t think negotiations are going well with Salah,”

“I could only see Liverpool signing one of those two players if they were to lose Salah.

“Let’s be honest, neither of those two players are as good as Salah. I cannot see why Jurgen Klopp would buy another left-footed winger if Salah was going to sign a new deal. That wouldn’t make much sense to me.

“I think those two are seen more as a contingency plan.”

Author Verdict

After the signing of Luis Diaz, it does seem unlikely that Liverpool would sign such a high profile player without a big name leaving.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are also out of contract at the same time so anything is possible with incomings and outgoings until there is clarity over the future of the famous front three.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook