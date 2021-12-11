Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
'If Liverpool Aren't Looking At Jude Bellingham, Then Someone Is Not Doing Their Job Correctly' - Journalist On Chase For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder

Author:

A journalist has been speaking about the transfer chase for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham who remains a target for Liverpool.

The 18 year is widely acknowledged as destined for greatness and is on the transfer radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Neil Jones of Goal was speaking about possible Liverpool interest in the former Birmingham City player to Redmen TV on the Journo Insight Show.

Jude Bellingham

Potentially One Of The Best Midfielders In The World

Jones does not believe the price tag will be a concern to Jurgen Klopp and can't see a scenario whereby Liverpool would not be in the chase for the player.

“I don’t think Klopp cares about the price tag first and foremost. If Liverpool aren’t looking at Jude Bellingham, then someone is not doing their job correctly. 

"I think Jude Bellingham is a no brainer signing for anyone, he has 15 years of high-quality performances in him and is potentially one of the best midfielders in the world.

"I think Liverpool will be looking at Jude Bellingham. I think Liverpool will certainly have their feelers out, as will Chelsea, as will Manchester United, as will Manchester City. I think there will be a big race for him. 

Bellingham To Outgrow Dortmund?

He went on to say that he believes there is not much doubt that Bellingham will soon want to swap his place at Dortmund with one in the Premier League.

"Dortmund are probably going to lose Haaland next season. Maybe that will mean they don’t have to sell Bellingham, but I think there’s no question that he will outgrow Dortmund if he hasn’t already, and I don’t think there’s much of a question that he will end up back in the Premier League one day. 

"I would love it to be at Liverpool.”

