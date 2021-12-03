'If They Can Stump Up The Money' - Is Raphinha Too Expensive For Liverpool?

It has been reported for some time now that Liverpool are admirers of Leeds' Brazilian winger Raphinha and Kevin Campbell has had his say about his price tag and Liverpool's attempts to sign him.

The player enjoyed a great start to life in the Premier League last season after joining from Ligue 1 club Rennes.

This season he has continued that good form with six goals in 12 matches and has also impressed since being called into the national team squad.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho even suggested he thought Raphinha would be joining the club last summer but a move never materialised.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's youtube channel recently, Fabrizio Romano had claimed that Leeds were looking for at least £60million to part ways with the 24 year old.

A Very Fair Valuation

In an interview with Football Insider Kevin Campbell explained that he thinks that is a fair price for his talents.

“I think that’s a very fair valuation for him.

“That is the going rate right now for a Brazilian international who scores and creates goals. If you are going to get any change out of £60million then you have done well."

The former Arsenal and Everton player also went on to say that he thinks that with that valuation, that price tag may take the Reds out of the running.

“That probably makes a deal too pricey for Liverpool right now. I’m sure there will be other takers at £60million though.

“Raphinha knows the Premier League well and he is performing week in, week out. He would be an amazing signing for somebody if they can stump up the money.”

