'I'll Never Forgive You Arsenal' - Fans React To Reports Newcastle Have Agreed A Fee With Olympique Lyonnais For Bruno Guimaraes

After reports emerged on Tuesday evening claiming that Newcastle had agreed a fee of €40million with Olympique Lyonnais for Brazilian international Bruno Guimaraes, fans have reacted on social media.

Bruno Guimaraes

Over recent weeks, the player had been heavily linked with Arsenal and Juventus but it looks like Newcastle are trying to get ahead of their rivals for his signature with this huge bid as they battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

According to an earlier report, the North East club are also prepared to quadruple the 24 year old's wages by offering him €220,000 per week.

Here is what fans had to say on Twitter as the news broke:

'Imagine a player like guimaraes going to play for relegation side Newcastle. Yes they can make an offer because they got the money but I don't think he will choose to go there. All depends on players choice.'

Read More

'Another Failed transfer for Arsenal'

'Great signing if it happens sure up the defence and midfield, youth on his side class player'

'I'll never forgive you @Arsenal'

'Bruno Guimaraes in Championship' 

