'I'm Not Afraid' - Benfica Manager On Enzo Fernández Amid Liverpool Interest
After Melissa Reddy name-checked Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernández as someone on Liverpool's radar on Monday, the response from the Portuguese club has been swift and resolute.
The senior reporter for Sky Sports claimed that 'Liverpool have kept a watching brief' on the player who transferred from River Plate to Benfica earlier this summer for a fee reported to be £9million.
This appears to have been picked up by the media in Portugal with Benfica's manager Roger Schmidt asked recently about whether he thinks he could lose the 21-year-old before he has really got started.
As per Record (via Sport Witness), the former PSV Eindhoven manager doesn't see an early exit for the midfielder as an option and believes he will stay at Benfica for a long time.
“No, I’m not afraid. He feels good here, it’s the perfect place to develop.
Read More
“He’s a great player, a great person, he’s focused, professional and knows what he does when he comes here. Everything came together at the right time, I think he will be here for a long time, half a year is not enough.”
LFCTR Verdict
Whilst it's not a surprise to see Fernández talked about as someone that Liverpool are monitoring, a move so soon after signing for his new club is unrealistic.
The Anfield hierarchy have seemingly grown fond of the Portuguese league however so there is no doubt they will be watching his progress.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Reliable Journalist Shuts Down Konrad Laimer To Liverpool Transfer Rumours
- Virgil Van Dijk Sends Clear Transfer Plea To Liverpool's Board And Recruitment
- Potter Not Suprised Moises Caicedo Is Generating Interest Amid Liverpool Rumours
- Journalist Names Three Realistic Midfield Options Liverpool Could Sign Before Transfer Window Closes
- Report: Liverpool Have 'Upper-Hand' Over Real Madrid For Jude Bellingham
- Watch: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth Match Highlights | Sensational Reds Back At It
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |