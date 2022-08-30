'I'm Not Afraid' - Benfica Manager On Enzo Fernández Amid Liverpool Interest

After Melissa Reddy name-checked Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernández as someone on Liverpool's radar on Monday, the response from the Portuguese club has been swift and resolute.

The senior reporter for Sky Sports claimed that 'Liverpool have kept a watching brief' on the player who transferred from River Plate to Benfica earlier this summer for a fee reported to be £9million.

This appears to have been picked up by the media in Portugal with Benfica's manager Roger Schmidt asked recently about whether he thinks he could lose the 21-year-old before he has really got started.

As per Record (via Sport Witness), the former PSV Eindhoven manager doesn't see an early exit for the midfielder as an option and believes he will stay at Benfica for a long time.

“No, I’m not afraid. He feels good here, it’s the perfect place to develop.

“He’s a great player, a great person, he’s focused, professional and knows what he does when he comes here. Everything came together at the right time, I think he will be here for a long time, half a year is not enough.”

LFCTR Verdict

Whilst it's not a surprise to see Fernández talked about as someone that Liverpool are monitoring, a move so soon after signing for his new club is unrealistic.

The Anfield hierarchy have seemingly grown fond of the Portuguese league however so there is no doubt they will be watching his progress.

