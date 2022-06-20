'I'm Quite Versatile' - New Liverpool Signing Calvin Ramsay Explains His Playing Style & Versatility

New Liverpool signing Calvin Ramsay has given some insight on his background and playing style in a recent interview.

The 18-year-old was unveiled as a Liverpool player on Sunday after undergoing a medical and signing a long-term deal at the club.

In his first interview after signing and as reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Scottish under 21 international gave some fascinating insight into his playing style.

“Obviously I’m a right-back, pretty attacking. I like to attack. I’m okay defensively but my main attribute is attacking.

“I can put good crosses in. I like to get shots in, both feet, cutting inside or going down the line, linking up with my winger."

'Quite Versatile'

Ramsay also explained that whilst he is now primarily a right-back he has also played in the middle of midfield and on the wing.

“I’m quite versatile. I started off in midfield when coming through Aberdeen’s academy and then I got moved out to right-back.

"First game was against Chelsea in a tournament. It was a difficult game to go right-back for but I did well and I’ve played right-back ever since. I can play a few positions, can play right-back, centre-midfield, and right-wing. Anywhere really."

Liverpool have made huge strides in planning for the future over recent seasons and Ramsay is a player that looks to have huge potential and one supporters can look forward to seeing in action.

