'I'm Sure Jude Bellingham Would Choose Liverpool' - Former Manchester United Player Believes Starlet Would Prefer Anfield To Old Trafford

Former Manchester United player Luke Chadwick has been speaking about a potential move to the Premier League for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The England international is earmarked for the very top of the game after impressing for the Bundesliga club and has been linked with some of Europe's biggest teams over recent months.

Chadwick told CaughtOffside he is convinced that if both clubs are interested, the 18 year old would choose Liverpool over his former club.

“If Liverpool and United are both interested and both make an offer, then I’m sure Jude Bellingham would choose Liverpool.

“They’re closer to the top of the Premier League, they’ve won things under Jurgen Klopp…"

The former Red Devils midfielder was hopeful however that if Liverpool are not in the race for Bellingham that United would try to sign him, though admitted they would need to be in a Champions League place to do so.

“Maybe if Liverpool weren’t interested you’d like to think United would be there or thereabouts, but again you’ve got to be in the Champions League to attract players like Bellingham.”

