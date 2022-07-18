'I'm Sure Klopp Has Had The Inside Scoop From Dortmund' - Former Player On Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has been speaking about Liverpool's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's midfielder Jude Bellingham in a recent interview.

The Reds have been continually linked with the 19-year-old over recent weeks yet manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to rule out a move claiming that he doesn't think the England international is a player that is available for transfer as things stand.

In an interview with Football Insider, Campbell revealed that he thinks Klopp would have been given 'the inside scoop' from his former club about Bellingham's availability.

“I think Dortmund tend to sell one big player a year – and obviously this year it was Haaland.

“Jude Bellingham will be a better player for having been out in Germany for another year.

“Klopp likes him a lot, that’s obvious. If he comes on the market next summer, I’m sure Liverpool will be at the front of the queue to sign him.

“They’ve enquired, I’m sure, and Klopp has had the inside scoop from Dortmund – unfortunately, he’s not available.

This looks like a transfer saga that is going to run and run over the next 12 months, especially with reports emerging that Real Madrid and Manchester City are interested in the player.

It looks to be in Liverpool's interest therefore to try and agree on a deal as soon as possible or face a potential bidding war in a year's time.

