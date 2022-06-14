'I'm Very Grateful' - Jurgen Klopp Thanks Anfield Hierarchy As Liverpool Sign Darwin Nunez From Benfica

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could hardly contain his delight as the club officially announced the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

The 22-year-old, who has had a fantastic season for the Primeira Liga club, could become Liverpool's record signing, eclipsing the £75million paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Liverpool will pay £64million upfront for the Uruguayan international but may also have to pay a further £21.3million in add-ons which depend on appearances and performance-related bonuses.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp was quick to thank the club for making the transfer of the talented youngster happen.

“This is super news, really super news. I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making it happen. We’ve shown decisiveness and ambition in equal measure."

Nunez was impressive in scoring in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final between the two clubs last season and Klopp explained what he expects him to add to his already significant array of brilliant strikers.

IMAGO / PA Images

“Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better. That’s why it’s so exciting, to be honest. His age, his desire, his hunger to be even better than he currently is. His belief in our project and what we are looking to do as a club."

