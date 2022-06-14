Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I'm Very Grateful' - Jurgen Klopp Thanks Anfield Hierarchy As Liverpool Sign Darwin Nunez From Benfica

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could hardly contain his delight as the club officially announced the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

The 22-year-old, who has had a fantastic season for the Primeira Liga club, could become Liverpool's record signing, eclipsing the £75million paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Liverpool will pay £64million upfront for the Uruguayan international but may also have to pay a further £21.3million in add-ons which depend on appearances and performance-related bonuses.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp was quick to thank the club for making the transfer of the talented youngster happen.

“This is super news, really super news. I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making it happen. We’ve shown decisiveness and ambition in equal measure."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nunez was impressive in scoring in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final between the two clubs last season and Klopp explained what he expects him to add to his already significant array of brilliant strikers.

Darwin Nunez Alisson Becker

“Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better. That’s why it’s so exciting, to be honest. His age, his desire, his hunger to be even better than he currently is. His belief in our project and what we are looking to do as a club."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'How May I Assist You' - Trent Alexander-Arnold Posts Funny Twitter Message As Liverpool Confirm Signing Of Darwin Nunez From Benfica

By Neil Andrew19 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Watch: Darwin Nunez's Announcement Video, As He Completes His Transfer To Liverpool From Benfica

By Damon Carr30 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'Better Than Haaland' - Twitter Reacts To Darwin Nunez Signing For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew33 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Watch: Darwin Nunez Signs For Liverpool In Transfer From Benfica

By Neil Andrew50 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Breaking: Darwin Nunez Officially Unveiled As A Liverpool Player After Signing Long-Term Contract

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Four South American Attackers To Have Played For Liverpool

By Louis Fielden1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Confirmed: Liverpool Complete Signing Of Darwin Nunez From Benfica

By Sam Jones1 hour ago
Liverpool Parade
Quotes

World Famous DJ Calvin Harris Reveals What Happened On The Liverpool Trophy Parade Bus

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago