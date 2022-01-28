Breaking: Images Surface Of Luis Diaz Undergoing His Medical Ahead Of Liverpool Transfer
Luis Diaz's highly-anticipated transfer from FC Porto to Liverpool FC is all but official.
Numerous reports have claimed that the Colombian international has agreed to the transfer and that the two clubs have also come to terms on the transfer fee.
Luis Diaz
Age: 25
Club: FC Porto
Position: Left Midfield/Winger
Appearances this season: 28
Goals this season: 16
Assists this season: 6
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024
Market value: £36.00million
The reported transfer fee is 45m Euros with an extra 15m Euros in bonuses.
The high-flying attacker is joining the Reds on a contract that will see him earn £56,000 per week through 2027.
All that is left to do is for Diaz to take and pass a medical examination before the club officially announces the transfer.
Images have recently surfaced online of Luis Diaz undergoing his Liverpool medical while on national duty with his home country of Colombia.
With the medical already underway, an official announcement is expected in the coming hours and may even happen before Colombia's match against Peru tonight.
If you are interested in watching Luis Diaz and Colombia play against Peru tonight, click here for all of your streaming options.
As always, make sure you frequently check with LFC Transfer Room for updates on the Luis Diaz to Liverpool transfer saga.
