'In The Conversation' - Journalist Confirms Caicedo Interest

IMAGO / PA Images

Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Liverpool have interest in signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

The Ecuadorian starlet has been heavily linked with a move to 10th-placed Chelsea this January after a long-standing interest from former manager Graham Potter, but Liverpool remain 'in the conversation' for the 21-year-old.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: “If Caicedo is still at Brighton after the January window, then we can’t entirely rule Liverpool out because they were big fans of him when he was at IDV before he joined Brighton. But it was a messy deal to get done because of multiple agents claiming to represent the player and lots of hidden fees, side fees, agent fees and so on, so Liverpool didn’t move then.

“But that historical interest, the player’s development since and Liverpool’s need for a midfielder mean they may be in the conversation come summer.”

Brighton only signed the midfielder in 2021 for £4m from Independiente del Valle, but look to multiply their initial outlay by nearly 20.

Moises Caicedo

He seems pretty destined for a move to Stamford Bridge though, with new owner Todd Boehly seemingly willing to splash whatever it takes on any player they lay their eyes on.

Caicedo would be a perfect addition to work into Liverpool's midfield - and if the Blues do miss out, Jurgen Klopp will surely be there to pounce. 

