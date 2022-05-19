Report: Price Tag Revealed For Liverpool’s Clinical Forward, As Inter Milan Move In
Liverpool are looking to offload a few players this summer and will be hoping to bring in a decent amount to go towards their incoming transfer budget.
Jurgen Klopp’s goal for the summer will be to give his squad a much-needed freshening up. As some players move onto the latter stages of their careers and others on their way out, a new set of players needs to make their way to Anfield.
The club is well known for its sell-to-buy policy, so the importance of making a good amount from sales will go a huge way toward getting the targets Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment staff desire.
So who will leave? The names looking highly likely in leaving Liverpool this summer are Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Taki Minamino, and Divock Origi. However. there are still plenty of doubts about the futures of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.
A price tag has been revealed by David Lynch, regarding one of the attacking players, with Inter Milan waiting to swoop in for the clinical goalscorer.
Taki Minamino hasn't played as often as he liked, but every time he does, he seems to score. The Japanese star scored an incredible equaliser on Tuesday night against Southampton.
Liverpool have given Minamino a £17m price tag, as the report states it is a straight battle between Leeds United and Inter Milan for his signature.
