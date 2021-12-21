Report: Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle and Inter Milan Interested In Signing Barcelona Flop Philippe Coutinho

In recent weeks, Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a return to Inter Milan and Liverpool.

Another transfer window, another rumour linking Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield.

Ever since he departed Liverpool for £142million to Spanish giants Barcelona, the Brazilian is constantly linked with a spectacular move back to Merseyside.

Now, reports coming directly from Spain are once again linking Coutinho back to Liverpool.

However, it's not just Liverpool this time, the reports are even saying another former club are interested in the Brazilian.

Mundo Deportivo have said that Barcelona are looking to permanently off-load Coutinho in January amid the financial crisis at the club.

The Spanish outlet also claim that the Brazilian isn't in new manager's, Xavi, plans for the club.

This has lead to his agent trying to find Coutinho a new club and there are some familiar faces in the running to sign him.

Newcastle United, who have recently been taken over, are also in the running along with fellow Premier League club Everton.

The other names mentioned in the report as being interested in Coutinho are two of his former clubs, Inter Milan and Liverpool.

The Spanish outlet also go on to report that no solid offer has came in yet but clubs are sniffing around.

