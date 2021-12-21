Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle and Inter Milan Interested In Signing Barcelona Flop Philippe Coutinho

Author:

In recent weeks, Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a return to Inter Milan and Liverpool.

Another transfer window, another rumour linking Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield.

Ever since he departed Liverpool for £142million to Spanish giants Barcelona, the Brazilian is constantly linked with a spectacular move back to Merseyside.

Now, reports coming directly from Spain are once again linking Coutinho back to Liverpool.

Philippe Coutinho

However, it's not just Liverpool this time, the reports are even saying another former club are interested in the Brazilian.

Mundo Deportivo have said that Barcelona are looking to permanently off-load Coutinho in January amid the financial crisis at the club.

The Spanish outlet also claim that the Brazilian isn't in new manager's, Xavi, plans for the club. 

Read More

This has lead to his agent trying to find Coutinho a new club and there are some familiar faces in the running to sign him.

Newcastle United, who have recently been taken over, are also in the running along with fellow Premier League club Everton.

The other names mentioned in the report as being interested in Coutinho are two of his former clubs, Inter Milan and Liverpool.

The Spanish outlet also go on to report that no solid offer has came in yet but clubs are sniffing around.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Philippe Coutinho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle and Inter Milan Interested In Signing Barcelona Flop Philippe Coutinho

38 seconds ago
Mikael Silvestre
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: Mikaël Silvestre Interview | Mohamed Salah, Steven Gerrard or Patrick Vieira & More

4 hours ago
Steven Gerrard Patrick Vieira
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’d Give a Slight Edge to Stevie G’ - Former Arsenal & France Player Mikael Silvestre on Who’s Better Patrick Vieira or Steven Gerrard

4 hours ago
Mikael Silvestre
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I Spoke to Alex Ferguson’ - Mikael Silvestre on Choosing Manchester United Over Liverpool

4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Paul Tierney
News

Jurgen Klopp Escapes FA Punishment Following Post-Match Comments On Referee Paul Tierney For Liverpool's Match Against Tottenham

5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Top Three for Sure’ - Former Arsenal & Manchester United Player Mikael Silvestre on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

5 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Interviews

'I Am In, 100 Percent' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Backs COVID Circuit Breaker

5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Cristiano Ronaldo
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: ‘He’s up There’ - Mikael Silvestre on Mohamed Salah’s Comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry

5 hours ago