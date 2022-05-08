Skip to main content

Is The Possibility Of Leeds Losing Liverpool Target Raphinha On The Cheap Going To Become A Reality?

After Leeds United lost at Arsenal on Sunday afternoon and they slipped into the Premier League's bottom three, the possibility of losing Brazilian winger on a cut-price deal could become a reality.

Raphinha

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona have all been linked with the 25 year old over recent months but it looked like it would take a price of upwards of £50million to persuade Leeds to part with their star man.

Matt Law of The Daily Telegraph via Barca Universal reported back in February however, that he will be allowed to leave Leeds on a cut-price deal if they are relegated.

The journalist suggested that he could be sold for as little as £15-20million should the Elland Road club find themselves back in the Championship.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is exactly the type of deal Liverpool would normally be interested in as evidenced previously with the signings of Andy Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Xherdan Shaqiri from relegated clubs.

There was always likely to be a battle for Raphinha's signature in the summer but if Leeds do go down and he is available for a bargain price, even more clubs are likely to join the race.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Declan Rice
Quotes

Former Liverpool Midfielder Says West Ham's Declan Rice Would Be The 'Super Athlete' To Replace Captain Jordan Henderson At Liverpool

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Pursuing Monaco Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni But One Making More Headway

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Tactical Breakdown | Jurgen Klopp Takes Jibe At Antonio Conte

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Henrique Araujo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Battling Manchester City & Barcelona For Transfer Of Benfica Striker

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Luis Diaz Villarreal
Quotes

'Klopp Will Be Worried About That' - Former Player On Why Liverpool Manager Will Be Concerned

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Usain Bolt
Quotes

'Usain Bolt' - Pundit Compares Liverpool's Quadruple Challenge To That Of The World's Fastest Man

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Luis Diaz Villarreal
Quotes

'That's What Luis Is' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Praises 'World-Class' Diaz

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago