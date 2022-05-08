Is The Possibility Of Leeds Losing Liverpool Target Raphinha On The Cheap Going To Become A Reality?

After Leeds United lost at Arsenal on Sunday afternoon and they slipped into the Premier League's bottom three, the possibility of losing Brazilian winger on a cut-price deal could become a reality.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona have all been linked with the 25 year old over recent months but it looked like it would take a price of upwards of £50million to persuade Leeds to part with their star man.

Matt Law of The Daily Telegraph via Barca Universal reported back in February however, that he will be allowed to leave Leeds on a cut-price deal if they are relegated.

The journalist suggested that he could be sold for as little as £15-20million should the Elland Road club find themselves back in the Championship.

This is exactly the type of deal Liverpool would normally be interested in as evidenced previously with the signings of Andy Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Xherdan Shaqiri from relegated clubs.

There was always likely to be a battle for Raphinha's signature in the summer but if Leeds do go down and he is available for a bargain price, even more clubs are likely to join the race.

