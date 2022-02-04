Skip to main content
'It Would Be Crazy If Not' - Klopp Offers Liverpool Hope On Fabio Carvalho Transfer Situation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given Liverpool fans hope that they may still sign Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho in the summer.

Fabio Carvalho

It looked as though the Reds were about to sign the 19-year old before the transfer window closed in January but issues with the paperwork meant there was insufficient time to complete the deal.

As the attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, there is concern that other clubs will now have the opportunity to sign the player with the failure to complete the deal on Monday.

Reliable journalist Paul Joyce of The Times claimed however it was still possible for Liverpool to sign a pre-agreement to sign Carvalho in July.

Klopp also provided a positive update at his press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Cardiff City on Sunday as reported by Liverpoolfc.com.

"I don’t know, we will see that. We are obviously still interested, it would be crazy if not. It’s just in the moment obviously not in our hands. 

"I think Marco (Silva)said it all yesterday in his press conference. These kind of deals, it was pretty late before the transfer window closed again and so in the end it didn’t work out. But we will see what happens."

Author Verdict

It is almost unheard of for the German to talk about potential signings which suggests there is an air of confidence that the deal can still be done.

