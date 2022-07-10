'It's A Testament To Their Academy' - Pundit Lauds Liverpool Youth Set Up As They Look To Cash In On Defender

After it was revealed that Neco Williams would undergo a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a transfer from Liverpool on Sunday, a former player has showered praise on the club's academy.

The two clubs have been reported to have agreed on a deal that could rise to nearly £17million including add-ons for the 21-year-old.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United and Coventry striker Noel Whelan gave credit to the way Liverpool develop their young players.

“It’s amazing business, isn’t it? It’s a testament to their academy as well for bringing a player like Williams through.

“It’s what it’s all about for an academy of Liverpool’s size – getting these players out on loan, proving themselves, and selling for a big profit.

“To generate that amount of money on a youth product is invaluable to the football club – and it just shows that what they are doing is working."

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Whelan went on to say that the summer move for Williams, which looked inevitable once Calvin Ramsay was signed from Aberdeen, is good for all three parties involved.

“It’s a win-win for player and club. Liverpool get a great fee, great business – and the player gets to go to a club with great history and an exciting season ahead.

“Forest will want to stay in the division, but if they do go down they’re building a good team for good money – which will give them a great chance of bouncing back.”

Liverpool would not have wanted to part ways with Williams but with the World Cup around the corner, he needed to make a move to try and ensure he is a starter in Qatar later this year.

