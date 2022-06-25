'It's Another Brilliant Piece Of Business' - Former Player On The Latest Smart Play From Liverpool In The Transfer Market

Former Sheffield United and Ireland goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has praised the recruitment team at Liverpool for their latest piece of transfer business.

IMAGO / PA Images

It's been a busy start to the summer transfer window for the Reds with the loss of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich but incomings in the form of Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay.

It was reported earlier this week that Liverpool and Monaco had reached an agreement for the transfer of Takumi Minamino in a deal worth £15.5million.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Kenny believes it's an excellent fee that Liverpool have agreed for the Japan international.

“Liverpool know what they are doing in the transfer market.

“For them to get another good price for yet another player who hasn’t really done much, it’s another brilliant bit of business.

“Sometimes all parties are happy to leave because it hasn’t quite worked out for him at Liverpool.

“He had that loan spell at Southampton but it didn’t really work there for him, I don’t think they were ever going to sign him."

IMAGO / Colorsport

Kenny also acknowledged the 27-year-old's qualities but with the competition at Anfield believes his only option is to leave if he wants regular football.

“He is a good player but there is so much competition for places in that Liverpool attack, if he wants to play then he has to leave.

“They are getting a good price for him so they can reinvest that into the transfer pot for another signing, I think everyone is happy.”

The deal is yet to be officially confirmed but appears imminent with Liverpool set to make a tidy profit on the fee of £7.65million they paid to RB Salzburg in January 2020.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |