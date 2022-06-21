Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'It's Going To Be Tough' - New Liverpool Signing Calvin Ramsay On Competition For Places And Learning From Trent Alexander-Arnold & Andy Robertson

Calvin Ramsay has spoken about how much he is looking forward to playing with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at Liverpool after his transfer from Aberdeen.

The 18-year-old was unveiled as a Liverpool player on Sunday after signing a long-term deal at Anfield and looks set to be thrust straight into the first-team squad.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, in his first interview for the club, Ramsay admitted how much he is looking forward to learning from and challenging Alexander-Arnold.

“We’re both still young but he’s an unreal player so to be coming in here and learning off him, it’s amazing for me. I’m going to learn a lot. 

"It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be a challenge but it’s one I’m up for and hopefully I can go and challenge to get into the starting XI."

Calvin Ramsay

The Scottish under-21 international is also looking forward to learning from his national team captain Robertson and wants to work on the defensive aspect of his game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I’ll learn a lot from him (Robertson) as well. He’s Scottish so I’ve seen a lot of him at Liverpool and Scotland. I’ll be looking to learn off him, he’s a great full-back. 

"I can look forward to coming in and learning off players like that. I need to learn a bit more defensively and I can learn a lot from them two.

“Being in here everyday with, not just him but all the players. There’s Fabio and Darwin who have just signed. There’s top players here, I know that. They’re top professionals and I’m going to learn a lot and become a better player."

Ramsay is another exciting signing that Liverpool have made as they build for the future as well as the present and it will be interesting to see how he reacts to the challenge of trying to dislodge the brilliant Alexander-Arnold.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

'I'm Quite Versatile' - New Liverpool Signing Calvin Ramsay Explains His Playing Style & Versatility

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender Calvin Ramsay Transfer Details - Initial Fee, Add-Ons, Sell-On Clause All Revealed

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Naby Keita Diogo Jota Kostas Tsimikas
News

Report: Liverpool Aiming To Get Four Players To Sign New Contracts This Summer But Could Struggle To Convince One

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Rodrygo
Transfers

Real Madrid Forward Rodrygo Continues To Mock Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah After Champions League Victory, Former Red Responds

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

'Could Get More' - Pundit On Liverpool 'Losing An Unbelieveable Player' In Sadio Mane As Bayern Munich Close In On Transfer

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'Man United Are Not The Bigger Draw Anymore' - Pundit On Why Darwin Nunez Chose Liverpool Ahead Of Red Devils

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Naby Keita Thiago Alcantara
News

Report: Liverpool's Priority Is To Extend Naby Keita's Contract After Transfers Finished For The Summer

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Gavi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Linked Gavi Set To Stay At Barcelona With New Deal A Priority

By Rowan Lee13 hours ago