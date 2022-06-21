'It's Going To Be Tough' - New Liverpool Signing Calvin Ramsay On Competition For Places And Learning From Trent Alexander-Arnold & Andy Robertson

Calvin Ramsay has spoken about how much he is looking forward to playing with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at Liverpool after his transfer from Aberdeen.

The 18-year-old was unveiled as a Liverpool player on Sunday after signing a long-term deal at Anfield and looks set to be thrust straight into the first-team squad.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, in his first interview for the club, Ramsay admitted how much he is looking forward to learning from and challenging Alexander-Arnold.

“We’re both still young but he’s an unreal player so to be coming in here and learning off him, it’s amazing for me. I’m going to learn a lot.

"It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be a challenge but it’s one I’m up for and hopefully I can go and challenge to get into the starting XI."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Scottish under-21 international is also looking forward to learning from his national team captain Robertson and wants to work on the defensive aspect of his game.

"I’ll learn a lot from him (Robertson) as well. He’s Scottish so I’ve seen a lot of him at Liverpool and Scotland. I’ll be looking to learn off him, he’s a great full-back.

"I can look forward to coming in and learning off players like that. I need to learn a bit more defensively and I can learn a lot from them two.

“Being in here everyday with, not just him but all the players. There’s Fabio and Darwin who have just signed. There’s top players here, I know that. They’re top professionals and I’m going to learn a lot and become a better player."

Ramsay is another exciting signing that Liverpool have made as they build for the future as well as the present and it will be interesting to see how he reacts to the challenge of trying to dislodge the brilliant Alexander-Arnold.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |