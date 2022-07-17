Skip to main content

'It's Jude Bellingham' - Pundit On Liverpool's 'Number One Target'

A former player has cast doubt as to whether Liverpool will make their move for their 'number one target' Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Reds have been continually linked with the 19-year-old who has been outstanding since moving to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham

Despite calls from Reds fans to start refreshing midfield options with James Milner (37), Jordan Henderson (32), and Thiago Alcantara (31), Jurgen Klopp has continually played down the need for further incomings.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan said he cannot see the Anfield hierarchy moving for the England international during this transfer window.

“They’ve gone out and spent quite a lot of money this summer. Carvalho has come in, and they’ve spent a staggering amount on Nunez as well – which is their answer to the Erling Haaland deal.

“The question is – do they need any defensive midfielders? They’ve got Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, as well as other players who can make an impact.

“Do they need to force a transfer through for the sake of it?

“We know who their number one target is. It’s Jude Bellingham – and they’ll be moving for him next year."

Whelan doesn't believe Liverpool's reluctance to enter the market for a midfielder this summer will have an impact on the title race with the big two set to go head to head again.

“Man City might have made their move a bit earlier by getting Kalvin Phillips in – but Liverpool may be waiting until next season in order to get their man.

“I don’t expect it to weaken Liverpool this season if they do wait around. I’m not expecting it to be a one-horse race. It’s still going to be an intriguing and exciting season in the Premier League.”

After Dortmund lost Erling Haaland to City this summer, there was widespread acknowledgment that they would be unwilling to part with another young superstar during the same transfer window.

The battle is likely to hot up for Bellingham's signature over the next 12 months which could result in a bidding war especially if he impresses in Qatar at the World Cup.

