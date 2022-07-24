'It's Looking Like He Will Sign For Liverpool' - Pundit On Jude Bellingham Transfer Speculation

A former international goalkeeper believes it is looking likely that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will sign for Liverpool.

The Reds, along with Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been linked with a move for the 19-year-old in recent weeks with the Bundesliga club reported to be saying he is 'untouchable' this summer.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Sheffield United, QPR and Leeds United goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny, said he thinks Liverpool will get their man even if they have to wait a year.

“It’s looking like he will sign for Liverpool and what a signing it would be by the way.

“If Dortmund aren’t willing to sell him yet then I’m sure, because he is that good, Liverpool are prepared to wait another 12 months to get the right player.

“That’s what Liverpool do. They go out and get the right players. They spend a lot but it always works for them, they have great recruitment.

“I think they are just biding their time, waiting to get that deal over the line. I’m certain it will come off. Where else would he go? Barcelona? Real Madrid?”

Reports over recent days have suggested that Liverpool are trying to line up a deal similar to the one they agreed for Naby Keita in 2017 where a transfer was confirmed with the player joining 12 months later.

Bellingham is a potential superstar in the making so anything Liverpool can do now to tie up the deal may help prevent a bidding war in a year's time.

