Skip to main content

'It's Looking Like He Will Sign For Liverpool' - Pundit On Jude Bellingham Transfer Speculation

A former international goalkeeper believes it is looking likely that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will sign for Liverpool.

The Reds, along with Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been linked with a move for the 19-year-old in recent weeks with the Bundesliga club reported to be saying he is 'untouchable' this summer.

Jude Bellingham

In an interview with Football Insider, former Sheffield United, QPR and Leeds United goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny, said he thinks Liverpool will get their man even if they have to wait a year.

“It’s looking like he will sign for Liverpool and what a signing it would be by the way.

“If Dortmund aren’t willing to sell him yet then I’m sure, because he is that good, Liverpool are prepared to wait another 12 months to get the right player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“That’s what Liverpool do. They go out and get the right players. They spend a lot but it always works for them, they have great recruitment.

“I think they are just biding their time, waiting to get that deal over the line. I’m certain it will come off. Where else would he go? Barcelona? Real Madrid?”

Reports over recent days have suggested that Liverpool are trying to line up a deal similar to the one they agreed for Naby Keita in 2017 where a transfer was confirmed with the player joining 12 months later.

Bellingham is a potential superstar in the making so anything Liverpool can do now to tie up the deal may help prevent a bidding war in a year's time.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester CityReal Madrid

Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Quotes

'It Shows The Effectiveness Of The Partnership' - Liverpool Commercial Director On Standard Chartered Sponsorship Renewal

By Rowan Lee5 minutes ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Quotes

'I Think US Brands Are Seeing The Power Of Liverpool Football Club' - Reds Commercial Director On USA Strategy

By Rowan Lee35 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson Premier League
Quotes

'Qualify For The Champions League' Jurgen Klopp Reveals Liverpool's Target And Claims Manchester City Will Win The League

By Damon Carr56 minutes ago
Anfield Road stand
Quotes

'More Tickets And More Hospitality' - Liverpool Commercial Director On Anfield Road Expansion

By Rowan Lee11 hours ago
Fabinho, Virgil Van Dijk
Quotes

Interview: Fabinho On His New Son, Stefan Bajcetic And Confusion Over Nickname

By Rowan Lee12 hours ago
Stefan Bajcetic
Quotes

'I Love The Football Here And That's My Dream' - Liverpool Youngster On Training With The First Team

By Rowan Lee14 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
Quotes

‘That We Try to Do It Again, at Least Like We Did Last Year and if It Is Possible Then to Do Better’ - Jurgen Klopp on What Fans Can Expect This Season

By Matty Orme16 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

‘So, I Know Mo Is Very, Very Happy That We Found an Agreement.’ - Jurgen Klopp on Mohammed Salah Contract

By Matty Orme16 hours ago