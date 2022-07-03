Liverpool 'Certainly' In Discussion To Sign Jude Bellingham As Borussia Dortmund Set Price Tag

Liverpool's pursuit of Jude Bellingham is seeming to be picking up pace in recent weeks, with many reports linking the Borussia Dortmund superstar with a move to Anfield.

Most reports have suggested that The Reds will move for Bellingham next summer, however recently, rumours and speculation has hinted at an earlier move for the youngster.

The Reds have already brought in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsey, which was reported as being the only incoming business this year.

Despite, calls from the fanbase to sign a midfielder, the club are reportedly adamant to wait until next year. Jude Bellingham is number one priority for the club, but Liverpool will face more competition next year for his signature.

Athletic's James Pearce has commented on the current situation between Liverpool and Jude Bellingham, stating that he is 'certain' that the club and the player are in discussion regarding a transfer.

The journalist mentioned Bellingham’s relationship with Jordan Henderson being key to getting a deal done.

Could Liverpool bring in Jude Bellingham this year?

