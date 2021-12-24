Report: Reliable Journalist Confirms Jude Bellingham Is Highly Rated by Liverpool but Would Be Recording Signing

Liverpool have recently been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and it seems like the interest is real.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are currently a bit short on midfielders due to injury and COVID.

However, they have been linked with one of the best up and coming central midfield players in the world in recent weeks.

Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa/Sipa USA

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is only 18-years-old but he is an established England international and Dortmund starter.

The Reds have been linked with the 18-year-old ever since it was revealed his family are massive Liverpool fans.

Jude has also openly admitted that his idol growing up was none other than Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

There were also a lot of reports that Bellingham is highly rated amongst Jurgen Klopp and the higher ups at Liverpool.

Reliable Journalist Confirms Liverpool Interest in Bellingham

In a recent Transfer Mailbag on the Athletic, James Pearce has confirmed Liverpool are interested in the England midfielder but it would take a substantial fee to pry him away from Germany.

"Bellingham would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool next summer," said Pearce.

"He’s a special talent and he’s certainly highly regarded by senior figures at Anfield. However, agreeing a deal with Borussia Dortmund wouldn’t be straightforward.

"It would mean Liverpool breaking their transfer record, with talk of a £90 million fee."

