Athletic Journalist James Pearce Continues To Confirm Liverpool's Interest In West Ham's Jarrod Bowen As Jurgen Klopp Is A Huge Fan

James Pearce once again reiterates that Liverpool are certainly interested in signing West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen with the club looking to be busy next Summer.

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen has been a player in Jurgen Klopp's mind for a while now. Last Summer and the Summer before, Liverpool were heavily linked with the winger, at one point it looked very much on.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, Liverpool chose to go with Diogo Jota two years ago and only brought in Ibrahima Konate last Summer.

Jarrod Bowen has continued his fantastic form for West Ham this season. His creativity been key to West Ham's season so far, with 4 assists to his name already in the Premier League.

He had another brilliant game against Jurgen Klopp's men last Sunday in their 3-2 win against the Reds. Jurgen Klopp had his say on the West Hame forward before the match in his Press Conference.

Mext Summer's transfer window is being hyped up by journalists surrounding the club, as being a busy window for incomings. With FSG in charge, it's more of a we will wait and see.

Will Klopp finally get his man in Bowen?

Author Verdict

Jarrod Bowen has plenty of potential and under Jurgen Klopp's management he can only get better.

He impressed me when he was at Hull and has done so even more since joining the Hammers.

When Klopp wants someone, he usually gets them and doesn't mind waiting. If we get Bowen, we will get him at the right time. Next Summer could be that time.