"I'd certainly expect that department of the squad to be strengthened next summer," Reveals James Pearce

The Athletics Liverpool journalist James Pearce has revealed the news all Reds fans wanted to hear by revealing he would "Certainly expect that a department of the squad to be strengthened next summer."

Many Liverpool fans have previously criticized club owners FSG for not investing in the squad when necessary so the news will come to the pleasure of many.

The main question that remains is what area of the pitch will be strengthened.

The backline seems to be in a good place following the arrival of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in the summer, however, a lack of quality cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold is worrying.

Since Gini Wijnaldum departed, it seems as if the midfield has been crying out for another addition, with the likes of Renato Sanches and Forain Neuhaus being heavily linked by various outlets.

The forward line seems to be okay on paper, with four world-class options at the ready, however, there are questions marks over the abilities of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino as fans suggest they may need to be replaced.

