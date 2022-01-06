Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Not Planning on Sealing Transfer for FC Porto Star Luis Diaz this January

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this January, one reporter has claimed that the move won't materialise this month.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah leaving for AFCON has caused a real headache for this Liverpool side.

The only fit forward available is Diogo Jota, with Roberto Firmino still out due to COVID-19 and Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi currently injured.

Luis Diaz

A lot of people thought that the Reds should've signed a forward last summer but that never happened.

They were linked with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Raphinha but they decided not to take action.

Now with it looking possible that Divock Origi could be sold this January, reports about potential incomings this month have been heating up.

Read More

The main player linked with a move to Anfield has been Luis Diaz. The Colombian is very highly rated and reports claimed that Liverpool had already contacted Porto over a potential move.

However, James Pearce from The Athletic has reported that Liverpool are not 'plotting' a January transfer for Diaz.

He claims that senior Anfield sources insist that Luis Diaz is not on the Agenda for January with his price tag viewed as prohibitive.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Report: Liverpool Not Planning on Sealing Transfer for FC Porto Star Luis Diaz this January

