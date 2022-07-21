Jesse Lingard Signs For Nottingham Forest As West Ham May Look To Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Jesse Lingard has finally left Manchester United for good as he signs for Nottingham Forest. The forward turned down an opportunity to rejoin West Ham, which could make them turn their attention to Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool's incoming business may be over, however, players going the opposite direction is still a possibility. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be one player that leaves Anfield this summer.

West Ham are reportedly looking at the English midfielder as an alternative to Jesse Lingard. Despite having a successful loan spell with The Hammers, Lingard has officially joined Nottingham Forest after rejecting the London outfit.

Now, that the deal has been confirmed, it will be up to David Moyes and his recruitment staff to make sure they bring the correct replacement in.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has a similar playing style to Lingard and can play across the forwards as well as in a midfield role. Like the former Manchester United youngster, Ox thrives with open space.

His career with The Reds hasn't quite worked out due to injuries and inconsistent form, but a revival at West Ham would be the perfect move. If he wants proof in it working, he needs to take a look at Lingard's stint at the London Stadium.

