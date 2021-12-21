Report: Real Madrid Monitoring Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez as Aston Villa Not Interested

Despite being linked with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, it seems like Real Madrid might be interested in Liverpool's Joe Gomez.

Joe Gomez has had a pretty tough season so far. The England centre-back has only started three games, two of them coming in the EFL Cup.

In the Premier League, the 24-year-old has only managed 14 minutes this whole season.

The reason for this is partially due to the return and sustained fitness of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.

However, the addition of Ibrahima Konate, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £36million last summer, has knocked Gomez down the pecking order even more.

This lack of game time has caused him to be linked with a move away from Anfield to find regular game time.

A report last month claimed that Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa were going to make an approach for the 24-year-old in January.

However, according to a recent report by MailSport, Aston Villa don't have any intentions to sign the Liverpool centre-back just yet.

They do go on to claim that Spanish giants Real Madrid are currently monitoring Joe Gomez' situation at Liverpool.

