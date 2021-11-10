Fulham's Fabio Carvalho Is Wanted By Super Agent Jorge Mendes As He Eyes Up Liverpool Move After Barcelona And Real Madrid Attempts Failed

Football agent Joge Mendes, who's top star is Cristiano Ronaldo, wants Fulham's Fabio Carvalho to be a client and wants him to move to Liverpool as soon as possible.

Known for managing Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City's Ruben Dias, Mendes is a top agent that knows talent when he sees it.

Carvalho is one player he sees so much potential in and is wanting him to be added to his list of clients.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

As Carvalho's agent, Mendes' first job will be to look for a move to a bigger club. Mendes attempted to get Barcelona and Real Madrid to sign Carvalho unsuccessfully.

After seeing what Liverpool have done with Harvey Elliot, Mendes is now keep to have Carvalho to follow suit. Earlier reports suggest the Liverpool are interested in the 18 year-old and maybe looking at him next Summer.

Fabio Carvalho has been impressive for Fulham this season. With 4 goals in 12 games, he has played a major part in Fulham's good start to their fight for promotion.

Will Jorge Mendes get his man? Will we be seeing Carvalho in a red shirt next season?

Author Verdict

When Jorge Mendes pushes for someone like this then they are special. Fabio Carvalho definitely gives me Harvey Elliot vibes. He has just as much potential.

Like Harvey Elliot, the Championsip experience is vital. Leaving Carvalho in the Championsip for another season through loan would be the ideal scenario for Liverpool.

Elliot came into Liverpool and went straight back out on loan. I can see the same happening again with Fabio Carvalho.