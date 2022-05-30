Skip to main content
Jose Enrique Tips Leeds And Brazil Winger Raphinha For Liverpool Move

Jose Enrique believes that Leeds United winger Raphinha 'would be an incredible backup option' to Liverpool's star man Mohamed Salah.

With the Reds set to lose Sadio Mane in the coming months, and a lack of depth in the right wing position, the Brazilian could be an avid option for Jurgen Klopp's side this summer.

Speaking to bettingexpert, Enrique said: "I don’t think Salah has a proper backup in that position... For example, Raphinha for Leeds would be an incredible option for Liverpool." 

Raphinha

Raphinha in action for Leeds United at Elland Road

The Leeds man contributed 14 goals and assists in 35 Premier League games last season, in what was largely a torrid campaign for the Peacocks, before their dramatic last minute goal on the final day to ensure their topflight status next season.

"With the AFCON and getting eliminated from the World Cup, the contract situation, he has not been as good. Then you could have a player, like Raphinha, coming in and pushing him," he said.

"It happened with Luis Díaz. Jota fell asleep a little bit and Luis Díaz came in, and Jota has been on the bench. And he was incredible before. It’s what keeps you going as a player.”

