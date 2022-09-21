Skip to main content
Journalist Believes Liverpool Could Rekindle Interest In Konrad Laimer

Liverpool failed with a late bid for the RB Leipzig midfielder towards the end of the summer transfer window according to reports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As Liverpool look to refresh their midfield options ahead of next summer, a whole host of names are being linked with the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp's midfield issues have been well documented over recent weeks with James Milner and Jordan Henderson entering the latter stages of their careers and with uncertainty over the futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita who both have less than a year left on their current deals.

An injury crisis has not helped and the German has had to cope with the absence of Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Thiago Alcantara, and Curtis Jones for sustained periods.

Whilst Liverpool's primary target appears to be Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude BellinghamDean Jones told GIVEMESPORT he would not be surprised to see the Anfield hierarchy try and sign Konrad Laimer when his contract expires next summer.

According to Kicker, the Reds were interested in a late move in this summer's transfer window for the RB Leipzig player but were rebuffed in their attempts.

Jones believes however that Liverpool could still return for the Austrian international with the late loan move for Arthur Melo a stop-gap signing.

“I think they are different types of targets. Arthur was a late loan to fill a hole, whereas Laimer would be a permanent signing who comes into the long-term thinking of the club. He still might be one they look to again.

LFCTR Verdict

Due to a lack of investment in the midfield over the past 18 months, Liverpool should be looking at multiple options for either January or next summer.

Laimer has a profile that would be very attractive at Anfield especially if he were to come on a free transfer but Liverpool are likely to face a lot of competition for his signature.

